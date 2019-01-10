Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jaguar Land Rover workers at Castle Bromwich have been warned compulsory redundancies might be needed as the company looks to slash 4,500 jobs.

The luxury car-maker announced huge job cuts today as it looks to save £2.5billion after a sales slump.

Few details of roles at risk have been released by JLR, with chief executive Ralf Speth stating: "We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth."

But BirminghamLive can reveal that workers at its Castle Bromwich factory have been told compulsory redundancies could be sought unless enough voluntary redundancies (VRs) are found.

It is understood that workers aged over 60 will be first in line for the VR option.

Hourly employees in manufacturing will NOT be affected by the cuts.

A source said: "The company will offers VR first to the over 60s, depending on business needs. Then they'll look for more voluntary - them compulsory."

An 'Employee Brief' was issued to workers at the Castle Bromwich plant at around 1pm today.

It said: "Over the last ten years, our company has grown at an unprecedented rate for the automotive industry. We have become a truly global business. We can be proud of everything achieved.

"As we've grown over the past decade, with new product lines and international expansion we've sized our organisation in line with our plans and expectations of further growth; our headcount has more than tripled from the size we were in 2008.

"Today, the automotive industry - like many other industries around the world - is facing multiple challenges; for us these include China, diesel, CO2 and new emission regulations, among others. Consumer uncertainty is impacting demand.

"We must fundamentally transform to become more resilient to these challenges. We have to become more cost effective, to return to profitability after recent consecutive losses and to afford the vital investments that will safeguard the company's future."

The savings and "cashflow improvements" will be made over the next 18 months.

The new job losses are in addition to the 1,500 workers who left the company last year.

Ralf Speth, chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, said: "We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry."

The company also announced further investment in electrification, with electric drive units to be built at its factory in Wolverhampton and a new battery assembly centre at Hams Hall in Birmingham.