A manufacturing expert said he was not surprised Jaguar Land Rover is shipping out some of its production to eastern Europe.

But Prof David Bailey, from Aston University, said the key development now would be what came into the West Midlands in its place.

It emerged on Monday that Jaguar Land Rover was planning to move production of the Land Rover Discovery from Solihull to its plant near Nitra, in Slovakia, which is due to open by the end of 2018.

The luxury car brand is also expected to reconfigure its factory in Lode Lane, Solihull, to make it a centre of electric vehicle production.

Some agency workers will go as a result of the plans but it was not confirmed how many staff would have to leave the manufacturer.

Prof Bailey said: "I don't think anybody is all that surprised this has happened.

"The company was to going to have to shift production over there at some point anyway.

"If this opens up space for new investment into Solihull then that can only be a positive thing but we need to see what that is.

"JLR says it will be making investment into new models which I hope will mean electric cars.

"I would like to see electric car production coming here so that it can boost the local supply chain and create jobs here."

Alongside the Discovery, the Solihull plant is responsible for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Jaguar F-Pace models.

JLR is also planning to invest in its plant in Halewood, Merseyside.

It currently produces the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport models.

Jaguar Land Rover said it would invest in the plant to produce the new Evoque, due to be unveiled next year.

JLR said the changes planned demonstrated its long-term commitment to the UK post-Brexit.

A spokesman said: "This significant investment and technology upgrade in Solihull in order to accommodate our next-generation of flagship Land Rover models, and the refit of our Halewood plant for the next Evoque, is proof that we remain committed both to the UK and to transformation and growth.

"The decision to move the Land Rover Discovery to Slovakia and the potential losses of some agency employed staff in the UK is a tough one but forms part of our long-term manufacturing strategy as we transform our business globally."

It is believed Discovery production will be moved from the beginning of 2019.

Jaguar Land Rover has said all new models it launches will have an electric version from 2020.