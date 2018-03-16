Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new pilot mentoring scheme bringing together some of the UK's biggest companies with business leaders from the manufacturing sector has launched.

The scheme is being piloted for six months in Greater Birmingham and Solihull and has been developed by trade body Be the Business.

The free pilot programme pairs mentors from firms such as BAE Systems, Siemens and GSK with regional business leaders from the manufacturing sector.

During the programme, mentors will offer personal expertise, inspiration and practical advice on a one-to-one basis from decision making and business planning to talent acquisition and risk management.

The initiative is being run by the Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership's Growth Hub business support service.

It is working with Be the Business, a new business-led organisation created with the aim of closing the UK's productivity gap which is chaired by Sir Charlie Mayfield, also chairman of the John Lewis Partnership.

Saqib Bhatti, the LEP's director for growing businesses and representing small companies, said: "The Growth Hub was founded to make it easier for companies in our region to seek the right support in order to fulfil their growth potential.

"This new pilot programme provides firms across Greater Birmingham and Solihull with free personal coaching from a leader of a globally successful business who might hold the key to unlocking better economic performance.

"The prosperity of small- and medium-sized businesses in our region is crucial to our overall economic success.

"Our mentees will take advantage of the wealth of experience at their disposal both through one-to-one and virtual sessions."

Tony Danker, chief executive of Be the Business, added: "Mentoring is a fantastic way for some of the UK's most productive companies to share what works with business owners in Greater Birmingham.

"Improving management skills and learning how to best engage with employees can create huge improvements for businesses and these are some of the skills the mentors will pass on to companies in the pilot programmes."