Unsecured creditors of failed Birmingham motor manufacturer MG Rover Group will receive £50.9 million in new payouts.

Liquidators at financial services firm PwC have announced the deal which will include distributions to former employees and suppliers.

PwC said this payout was the result of more than ten years of work pursuing the recovery of funds from an overseas group company.

MG Rover was headquartered in Longbridge but collapsed in 2005, costing 6,000 jobs.

PwC has been working with a German liquidator to recover money owed, leading to a recent pay out from Germany.

A dividend worth 6.3p in the pound is being returned to around 5,600 unsecured creditors.

This brings the total return to everyone with admitted claims to more than £130 million which PwC said was three times more than the original estimated recovery since its appointment in 2005.

Midlands chairman Matthew Hammond said: "After more than a decade of pursuing recoveries for creditors, including many former employees, 2018 has seen significant further realisations and we are delighted to be able to distribute an additional £50.9 million.

"This dividend is a timely and great result at this stage of a liquidation process for former employees and suppliers.

"The MG Rover collapse was a significant event for a number of reasons - first and foremost for the many employees and families it impacted.

"The size and complexity of the liquidation has been challenging but we have now returned over 16p in the pound to creditors which is pleasing compared to the 5p that was estimated at the start."

PwC is continuing to pursue further claims which could lead to further recoveries for unsecured creditors.