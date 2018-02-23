Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An industrial collective is reporting its best ever year, with a £10 million increase in sales paving the way for 125 new jobs.

The Manufacturing Assembly Network (MAN), which comprises eight sub-contract manufacturers and an engineering design agency, says it has won contracts across the automotive, aerospace, electronics, renewables and medical sectors.

The expansion now means that MAN employs a 1,000-strong combined workforce across 15 factories and has an order book approaching £90 million, with 40 per cent of that turnover sent overseas.

Rowan Crozier, chief executive of stamping firm Brandauer and the new chairman of MAN, said: "I am a firm believer in the power of collaboration and that is exactly what has helped us to grow the collective and our individual businesses over the last year.

"We were all together when the results of the European Referendum vote were announced and we were shocked.

"That feeling lasted for about ten minutes and then, like typical manufacturers, we decided to roll-up our sleeves and see how we could make the most out of the situation.

"The fall in the price of sterling has certainly been a big help.

"The UK is a great place to manufacture and we are becoming increasingly competitive with our international rivals thanks to a renewed focus on training, investment in automation and a willingness to innovate."

The Manufacturing Assembly Network is made up of Alucast, Barkley Plastics, Brandauer, Grove Design, KimberMills International, Mec Com, Muller Holdings, PP Control & Automation and SMT Developments.

For the first time in its history, the group will have a deputy chairman with Adam Cunningham of Muller Holdings unanimously voted in.

It is also currently working with Warwick Manufacturing Group to improve processes and commercialise new technologies.