Jaguar Land Rover is giving a business update on Thursday which is expected to include job losses as well as investment plans.

The luxury carmaker employs 44,000 workers in the UK at sites in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull, Castle Bromwich and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

Today, the BBC reports the firm will announce it is cutting up to 5,000 jobs.

There were reports last year that thousands of jobs could be axed as part of a £2.5 billion savings plan amid falling sales in China and a drop in demand for diesel cars, but the figure was not confirmed.

The firm, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata, cut 1,000 temporary contract workers last year at its plant in Solihull.

The announcement is expected to include details of sales for 2018, the business outlook for this year, an update on cost savings and planned investment in UK plants.

Today's job losses come on top of cuts made last year.

In Solihull, 1,000 agency workers were laid off in 2017.

At Halewood in Merseyside, 180 agency staff were cut.

In Castle Bromwich, 1,000 employees were put on a three day week for the last three months of 2018.

The union Unite said government policy on diesel and its “botched” handling of Brexit was weighing on the hard work by staff at Jaguar Land Rover, “the jewel in the UK’s manufacturing crown”.

The spokesman added: “Unite is not aware of any further job losses to those already announced and planned for early in the new year at Jaguar Land Rover, Unite also expects ongoing transparency regarding the difficult current climate the automotive sector is operating in the UK and its impact with the company.

“Unite will continue to press the carmaker for assurances over the jobs and skills of our members who have worked tirelessly over the past decade to make the company the global success story it is today.”

The move from Britain's biggest car manufacturer comes in a bid to save £2.5billion, it has been claimed.

It has been reported that JLR intends to axe thousands of roles amid the threat of Brexit, and sluggish sales in China.

The car giant has previously also blamed a drop in demand for diesel cars as part of its ongoing struggles.

The company has already cut 1,000 temporary contract workers at its plant in Solihull.

Employees returned to work in mid-November following two-week shutdown period after JLR chiefs announced a freeze in vehicle production .

It came after the luxury UK car giant announced sales had fallen by 13.2 per cent to 129,887 vehicles for the three months to September 30.

Last month, aggrieved staff at Jaguar Land Rover plants claimed there was anger and bitterness among colleagues, with one whistle-blower revealing how "most people are waiting for the axe to swing".

JLR announced plans in October to save £2.5bn, including £1bn of cost cuts.

But the firm did not say how many jobs would be lost.

In a statement seen by The Guardian, JLR said: “Jaguar Land Rover notes media speculation about the potential impact of its ongoing charge and accelerate transformation programmes.

“As announced when we published our second-quarter results, these programmes aim to deliver £2.5bn of cost, cash and profit improvements over the next two years.

"Jaguar Land Rover does not comment on rumours concerning any part of these plans.”