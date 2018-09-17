The video will start in 8 Cancel

Workers at Jaguar Land Rover's historic Castle Bromwich factory are being told they're going to a three-day week until Christmas.

The change comes with the car giant struggling as a result of Brexit and the fall in demand for diesel models.

Jack Dromey (Lab, Erdington) is the MP for the area.

Mr Dromey told BirminghamLive: "Brexit chaos and the mishandling by ministers and the transition from diesel are a growing threat to the future of the historic Castle Bromwich plant."

The plant has already lost the best part of 1,000 jobs and now they will be going to a three-day week until Christmas to avoid further job losses.

The company employs thousands of both full-time and agency workers at sites across the West Midlands including in Castle Bromwich, Wolverhampton, its head office in Coventry and Solihull.

Jaguar Land Rover has been making serious moves over the past few years to target the hybrid and electric markets and said last year that from 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles would be electrified.

Earlier this year, JLR said it would temporarily reduce production at its plant in Halewood, Merseyside, in response to weakening demand due to Brexit and tax hikes on diesel cars.

In April, the car giant scrapped 1,000 agency staff in Solihull.

It comes weeks after the boss of Jaguar Land Rover told Theresa May that tens of thousands of jobs will be at risk if she gets Brexit wrong.

Ralf Speth, chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, said: "We are absolutely firmly committed to the UK, it's our home.

"But a hard Brexit will cost Jaguar Land Rover more than £1.2 billion a year - it's horrifying, wiping our profit, destroying investment in the autonomous, zero-emissions, we want to share."