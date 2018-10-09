The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jaguar Land Rover has announced it will shut down production for two weeks.

The country's biggest car-maker said the "fluctuating" global market has triggered the decision to temporarily close down its Solihull plant from October 22.

On Monday, JLR also reported total retail sales of 57,114 vehicles in September, down 12.3% year-on-year despite strong sales for new models.

It comes off the back of plans to shift all production of its Discovery model to Slovakia from the West Midlands site, and a fall in demand for diesel cars amid concern over emissions.

The Unite union described the announcement as "deeply troubling", although JLR employees' jobs are not thought to be under threat.



This is everything we know 24 hours on:

Why have they shut down?

New car sales fell 5.7% in the UK last year amid falling business and consumer confidence.

The industry has also warned of the impact of Brexit and a potential knock-on effect to sales following environmental concerns about diesel motors.

JLR has said they will be aligning their supply to reflect the fluctuating demand.

Will customers have to wait for their cars?

No.

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that customers orders will not be impacted by the shutdown.

Any cars which have already been ordered and are on the system will not be affected, a spokesperson for JLR has said.



Will employees be paid?

Yes.

Jaguar Land Rover employees who are affected by the shutdown will still be paid.

The company has confirmed that all employees will still receive pay for the duration of the closure - though it was not clear whether this was full pay or not.



What has JLR said?

A full statement from JLR was issued on Monday after news of the two-week shutdown emerged.

A JLR spokesman said: "As part of the company's continued strategy for profitable growth, Jaguar Land Rover is focused on achieving operational efficiencies and will align supply to reflect fluctuating demand globally as required.

"The decision to introduce a two-week shutdown period later this month at Solihull is one example of actions we are taking to achieve this.

"Customer orders in the system will not be impacted and employees affected will be paid for the duration of the shutdown."



What has Unite said?

Unite national officer Des Quinn said: "Government ministers' trashing of diesel, despite the UK making some of the cleanest engines in the world, combined with their shambolic handling of Brexit is damaging the UK car industry and the supply chain.

"Add into the mix the Government's half-hearted support for the transition to electric and alternatively powered cars and you have a triple whammy facing the UK's car workers.

"Over the past decade Jaguar Land Rover workers have worked tirelessly to turn the carmaker's fortunes around.

"Ministers now risk turning them and their colleagues in the supply chain from hero to zero."

Howard Beckett, Unite acting regional secretary, said: "News of the shutdown will be deeply troubling for JLR workers and their colleagues in the supply chain.

"JLR is a powerhouse of the West Midlands economy and a source for decent, well-paid jobs."

How have Brummies reacted?

Fiery Brummies have hit back at the statement from JLR - saying Brexit is not to blame.

Matt Cardall said: "What if they don’t have banked hours or can’t commit to make it up?"

Paul Biggs commented: "Nothing to do with Brexit - to do with the government stabbing drivers and the industry in the back over diesel cars - cars government policy encouraged.

"Plus, cars over £40,000 attract a £310 VED supplement for 5 years, which obviously affects expensive cars like Jaguars and Land Rovers.

AY Jay wrote: "It’s nothing to do with Brexit deal or no deal. JLR simply are experiencing poor sales and looking at cutting their costs."

Simon Dryburgh added: "Build better cars that don’t breakdown or and slash the price. They're charging around 20k too much."

David Kaesey JLR said: "sales suffer after overpriced mediocre cars don't sell as well as expected. Senior executives blame Brexit."

Rob Owen commented: "Brexit nothing to do with it ... blame management investing hundred of millions of pounds on diesel cars when the government are penalising diesel drivers"