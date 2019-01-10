Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jaguar Land Rover today confirmed 4,500 jobs would be axed globally.

The car giant outlined the next phase of ‘Charge and Accelerate’, the company’s ongoing transformation programme to deliver £2.5billion in cost reductions.

JLR hopes to make cashflow improvements over 18 months, it claimed in a statement, as well as long-term strategic operating efficiencies.

Jaguar Land Rover issued a statement on the job losses, which reads: "Jaguar Land Rover is expanding a business-wide organisation review aimed at reducing the size of its global workforce by around 4,500 people.

"This is in addition to the 1,500 who left the company during 2018.

"The next phase of this transformation programme will begin with a voluntary redundancy programme in the UK.

"This strategic review will create a leaner, more resilient organisation with a flatter management structure."

The statement adds: ""So far, the ‘Charge and Accelerate’ programme has identified over £1bn of improvements, with more than £500mn already realised in 2018. The savings and improvements achieved will enable Jaguar Land Rover to fund vital investments into technology to safeguard its future.

"These investments include today’s announcement that, from later this year, next-generation Electric Drive Units (EDU) will be produced at the company’s Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton. These EDUs will be powered by batteries assembled at a new Jaguar Land Rover Battery Assembly Centre located at Hams Hall, North Warwickshire, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the West Midlands and the UK.

"The Battery Assembly Centre will be one of the largest of its kind in the UK, using new production techniques and technologies to manufacture battery packs for future Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

"The latest investments and the transformation measures aim to build on unprecedented growth achieved by Jaguar Land Rover over the past decade, enabling the company to launch today’s range of award-winning Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. In the last year alone, the company’s global product portfolio has expanded to include the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with PHEV derivatives and, most recently, the new Range Rover Evoque, also with next-generation hybrid technology.

"In 2018, the company continued its global expansion with the opening of its latest vehicle manufacturing plant in Slovakia as well as investment into specialist engineering hubs in the Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Manchester, UK. In the same year, Jaguar Land Rover also confirmed plans to invest in its Solihull plant to support the introduction of the next generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport."

Prof Dr Ralf Speth, chief executive officer of Jaguar, said: "We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry.

"The ‘Charge and Accelerate’ programme combines efficiency measures with targeted investment, safeguarding our future and ensuring that we maximise the opportunities created by growing demand for Autonomous, Connected, Electric and Shared technologies."

He added: "The next chapter in the story of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands will be the most exciting - and challenging - in our history. Revealing the iconic Defender, investing in cleaner, smarter, more desirable cars and electrifying our facilities to manufacture a future range of British-built electric vehicles will all form part of building a globally competitive and flourishing company."