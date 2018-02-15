Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business park which is home to manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover and Moog is set to be expanded in move which could attract £600 million of private investment and create up to 2,700 jobs.

Plans will be submitted in the spring to extend i54 near Wolverhampton, potentially by more than 100 acres.

An initial application to South Staffordshire District Council will be for development of the first 60 acres of land between Wobaston Road, Pendeford Hall Lane and the current i54 site.

The remaining 40 acres of land, currently owned by Severn Trent's property vehicle Midlands Land Portfolio, will be part of a separate application at a later date.

More than £1 billion has so far been invested into i54, with 2,500 people employed by multi-national companies such as ISP, Eurofins, ERA and Tentec.

In 2014, Jaguar Land Rover opened its £500 million Engine Manufacturing Centre there where it builds engines in house, employing around 1,400 staff.

Staffordshire County Council leader Philip Atkins said: "The success of i54 has been outstanding, attracting global leaders in their sectors and thousands of skilled jobs.

"We are proud of how the local government partnership worked together to achieve this and we have been rightly recognised by government and the business community.

"A key part of the site's success has been its connectivity due to the access we created straight off the M54 which opens it up to the wider motorway network with ease.

"It is therefore no surprise about the demand to locate here and the subsequent need for expansion.

"i54 South Staffordshire will play a vital part in the Midlands Engine and in the growing productivity of Staffordshire and our neighbours."

An exhibition showcasing the proposals is being held on Thursday March 1 from 10am to 7.30pm, at Fordhouses Cricket Club, in Wobaston Road.

The proposals can also be viewed on the i54 website where an online survey is available for feedback.