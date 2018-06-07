Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A historic Jewellery Quarter manufacturer and retailer of the luxury cufflinks and accessories has ramped up its plans to target new markets in China.

Deakin & Francis, which was founded in 1786, has appointed Emerging Communications to spearhead its campaign into these markets.

The manufacturer said it had seen a steady increase in business from tourists and online consumers from China in recent years and, following research into Chinese markets, had decided to recruit help from a specialist marketing agency.

London-based Emerging Communications will provide consultancy to establish a marketing and communications strategy and and aim to drive sales through Chinese social media channels and websites.

The agency will also assist with product distribution in China and point of sale aimed at Chinese tourists in the UK.

James Deakin, creative director at Deakin & Francis, said: "We are incredibly proud our brand has been going from strength to strength and are lucky to have a very dedicated customer base.

"With an increasing spike in Chinese customer visits, this feels like the perfect time to better establish ourselves in this market.

"And, with the assistance and guidance of Emerging Communications, we hope to fully portray both the craftsmanship and heritage of our brand, along with our innovative range of products to help continue to grow and expand."

Emerging Communication's chief executive Domenica di Lieto added: "Deakin & Francis as a brand, and through its designs and the craftsmanship of its products, is a very good fit with the wealthy Chinese millennial market whether in China or as tourists.

"Our role is to create and implement a strategy that maximises the sales potential of a market that offers huge potential to producers of high quality British workmanship and design."