West Midlands engineering giant GKN has rejected a second offer the entire company from turnaround investor Melrose Industries.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange today, the Worcestershire-based group said the terms of the offer were "effectively unchanged" from Melrose's first £7 billion bid which emerged and was rejected last week.

In its own update today, Melrose said its new offer valued the company at approximately £7.4 billion with GKN shareholders retaining 57 per cent of the firm.

GKN is based in Redditch and specialises in the aerospace and automotive sectors, making parts for companies such as Porsche, Volvo, Airbus and Jaguar Land Rover.

It stated last week that it was planning to separate the company so the two sectors functioned separately.

GKN said its new chief executive Anne Stevens and finance director Jos Sclater were now undertaking a series of shareholder meetings to explain why its current owners should retain their stakes, rather than selling a 43 per cent share to Melrose.

Ms Stevens stepped into the role in November when Kevin Cummings, who was due to replace the retiring incumbent Nigel Stein, suddenly left the company.

At the time, the group was preparing for a further write off of up to £130 million in the aerospace division which Mr Cummings used to lead.

Ms Stevens said: "We believe GKN's current owners should retain all the benefits of the clear upside potential in GKN, rather than handing almost half of this upside to Melrose and its shareholders.

"We have already stated the terms of Melrose's offer fundamentally undervalue the company and we are actively engaging with shareholders to explain how our transformation plan will provide value."

Melrose's chief executive Simon Peckham said today: "Since our approach was announced, the Melrose share price has risen as the market digests the attractive opportunity our proposal represents.

"The real value uplift will come from merging the interests of the two sets of shareholders and creating a business valued at approximately £11 billion today, of which GKN holders will own the majority.

"We are having discussions with shareholders about the potential for the merged business, which will be one of the largest companies in the UK."