Uncertainty over the Brexit negotiations and a "shambolic" diesel policy has contributed to Jaguar Land Rover moving production to a three-day week at one of its plants, according to a manufacturing industry expert.

David Bailey, professor of industry at Aston Business School, said greater clarity was now needed over the UK's exit from the European Union and questioned whether similar announcements could be made about other JLR plants in the West Midlands.

The comments came as the luxury car maker announced it was moving to a three-day week at its Jaguar plant in Castle Bromwich, in north Birmingham.

The change comes with the car giant struggling as a result of Brexit and the fall in demand for diesel models.

Prof Bailey said: "This wasn't a surprise but is it not common at all. The UK car market is down by about five per cent.

"Jaguar Land Rover has been facing considerable headwinds in the UK because of the uncertainty over Brexit and the very rapid shift away from diesel vehicles.

"Over 90 per cent of JLR's sales in the UK are diesel, making it one of the most exposed companies to the move away from diesel.

"Whether production will revert back to five days a week depends entirely on whether the market picks up again.

"The Government hasn't been helping with the huge amount of Brexit uncertainty and its shambolic handling of its policy on diesel which has been all over the place.

"The existing system encourages people to buy diesel but also punishes them at the same time.

"All of this has a domino effect on JLR so now there is an interesting question over whether this will also have any impact on the i54 plant near Wolverhampton where they make a variety of engines."

JLR said in a statement: "As is standard business practice, Jaguar Land Rover regularly reviews its production schedules to ensure market demand is balanced globally.

"In light of the continuing headwinds impacting the car industry, we are making some temporary adjustments to our production schedules at Castle Bromwich.

"We are however continuing to over-proportionally invest in new products and technologies and are committed to our UK plants in which we have invested more than £4 billion since 2010 to future proof manufacturing technologies to deliver new models."

Earlier this year, the manufacturer culled 1,000 agency staff from its plant in Solihull.