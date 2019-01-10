The video will start in 8 Cancel

BirminghamLive readers have united in sympathy for Jaguar Land Rover workers amid claims 5,000 jobs are set to be cut.

The comments come in the wake of reports today that JLR was planning to announce around 5,000 jobs losses as it continues to seek out £2.5 billion in cost savings.

Details are still sketchy so it is not known as this stage if any jobs will come from the West Midlands.

However, with several huge manufacturing operations in Coventry, Solihull, Birmingham and Wolverhampton, the region is unlikely to escape the cull altogether.

Jobs mainly in management, marketing and administrative roles are set to be the hardest hit, the BBC reports.

There were rumours last year that thousands of jobs could be axed as part of a £2.5 billion savings plan amid falling sales in China and a drop in demand for diesel cars, but the figure was not confirmed.

On Facebook, BirminghamLive reader Dilawer Pedro Gonzales said: "This is why Iwould never work for a British car firm.

"Can't blame there being no British car industry now though being as the government is so anti-car!"

Anthony Montana said: "Still trying to put some blame on Brexit when it's a poorly run company. Asset stripping and moving it abroad..."

Dan Woodward added: "They heavily over pay entry level jobs. No wonder they're losing staff."

Simon Lane chipped in with: "JLR do this what feels like every year, so they don't have any rights blaming Brexit."

He added: "Every year they say they are employing x amount of staff then next thing you know they are axing x amount of jobs, it comes with the car industry.

"When sales rise employ more when sales slump axe jobs, plus it's poorly run."

Kevin Whitehouse said: "Anything like this will automatically be branded the result of Brexit.

"The underlying reasons just simply don't matter anymore.... it's Brexit's fault regardless."

Leigh Nicholls agreed, writing: "Ford are also laying off staff across Europe. This isn’t a Brexit thing, it’s a Chinese economy in recession thing.

Nahim Kayani simply wrote: "That’s a lot of jobs."

Simon Singh added: "Surprised this has not happened sooner."

Another urged: "JLR need more hybrid vehicle engineers, more test rig engineer and more quality engineers. {eople that actually add benefit to the company!"

Tim Gascoigne wrote: "JLR have struggled with reliability for years - this is not a surprise."

Sabrina Dunkley added: "Well that's the car industry for you, the ultimate boom and bust.

"Look at how it impacted Detroit in the 20th century and its state now.

"I pity all of the workers affected and I hope they'll be able to find extremely well paid work to utilise their skills.

"I think some guys I went to school with worked there as well."

Elaine Kavanagh wrote: "Feel so sorry for these hardworking people !"