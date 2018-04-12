Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Black Country manufacturer has secured a major new deal to supply its soft drinks to supermarket giant Tesco.

Purity Soft Drinks has won a new agreement to stock its Juiceburst and Firefly brands in the chain's stores nationally, having previously only supplied its outlets in the West Midlands.

Purity Soft Drinks has also been accepted onto Tesco's mentoring scheme for small entrepreneurial brands which have gained listings with the retailer.

Through the programme, smaller suppliers usually operating on a local level are backed by Tesco with business support and insight, with a view to developing unique products and growing their business.

The Wednesbury-based manufacturer was founded in 1892.

Sarah Brooks, head of marketing at Firefly, said: "2018 looks like it will be another big year for the Firefly and Juiceburst brands and we hope to take our business to the next level by working more closely with Tesco.

"The Incubator Programme means we have access to the insight and support we need to grow and develop as a business and we can't wait to see what the next year has in store for us."

Andrew Blackett, head of supplier engagement for Tesco, added: "We're looking forward to developing our relationship with Purity Soft Drinks and supporting them as they expand their business.

"We're always on the lookout for the very best local products to share with our customers and Purity's soft drinks are a refreshing choice for any occasion."