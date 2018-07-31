Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham manufacturer Burcas has secured a new funding package to support its aim of growing turnover by 20 per cent through targeting domestic and international sales.

The engineering business said it would use the undisclosed new capital to help it increase revenues in Europe and Asia as well as in the UK market.

Based in Handsworth, Burcas is a privately owned engineering business which supplies components to sectors such as aerospace, oil and gas and rail.

It was founded in 1941 and now employs 60 staff.

Owner Mike Burrows said: "Growth is strong in the aerospace and oil and gas sectors and I am very keen to increase our presence in both domestic and international markets.

"We are looking to take advantage of the competitive value of the pound, particularly against the euro, to boost our export sales across Europe.

"The funding we have received gives us the confidence to focus on this activity and continue our growth plans which will encourage new customer and business opportunities for Burcas."

The finance was provided by Aldermore Bank and facilitated by business finance consultancy Liquidity Club whose sales director Paul Varley added: "Burcas is a well-established manufacturer and I am delighted to work with Mike.

"The business has been at the leading edge of technology and quality for over 70 years, providing innovative engineering solutions to the aerospace, defence and precision engineering markets.

"With Burcas' strong order book, it was important we sourced a funding package that allows Mike to fulfil his growth aspirations."

Mark Williams, regional sales manager at Aldermore Bank, said: "Burcas is on a fantastic journey and has some exciting plans in the pipeline.

"We are delighted to be able to be able to provide continued support and look forward to helping them achieve their future ambitions."