A Birmingham-based patent and trade mark law firm has appointed a new managing partner.

Barker Brettell has elected Andy Tranter to the top role, taking over the mantle from Cilla Makovski who is stepping down after nine years in the role.

Mr Tranter is a patent partner and has been a member of the firm's leadership board since 2001.

He will continue with his professional work, in particular serving as head of the firm's automotive sector group, and a serve a three-year term as managing partner.

Mr Tranter said: "Investment will be my focus - in our people, our IT infrastructure and our clients. It is a privilege to be elected to the role.

"We have enjoyed consistent growth over a number of years which has put the partnership in a strong financial position.

"I am delighted to serve as managing partner and to drive further forward our firm's growth and development."

Senior partner John Lawrence, who will remain in his current role, added: "Our congratulations go to Andy as well as our thanks to Cilla.

"We have gained a strong reputation for innovation, commitment to, and understanding of clients' needs.

"We have developed our sector focus and expertise, both in areas of traditional strength for the firm such as automotive, and in other areas such as biochemistry.

"We now look forward to the future with Andy as managing partner, and, as a partnership, to formulating our strategy for the next phase of Barker Brettell's development."

In addition, trade mark partner Lucy Walker has been appointed to the firm's leadership board, having joined the practice in 2012.

She specialises in advising clients in the automotive and medical sectors.

Patent attorney Dave Combes has also been promoted to the role of partner.