Law firm DLA Piper has bolstered its construction team in the West Midlands with the appointment of two new solicitors.

Victoria Ball joins as legal director from Trowers & Hamlins, having previously spent three years in-house at Interserve, and specialises in advising clients on real estate development and regeneration projects.

She also brings to an end this week her year-long tenure as chairman of professional development group BPS Birmingham Future.

Associate Jas Chahal has also joined the construction team in DLA's Birmingham office.

Stephen Malley, Birmingham-based UK head of construction, said: "I'm delighted that Victoria has joined our expanding Birmingham team.

"She is an excellent lawyer with a superb reputation and profile in the city of Birmingham.

"We view the West Midlands as core to the UK team's wider expansion which has also seen hires in London, Edinburgh, Yorkshire and the North West in the past year."

Office managing partner Huw Dolphin added: "The growth of the construction team in Birmingham is just one part of our overall strategic growth plans for the office.....to support key local clients including National Grid and HS2."