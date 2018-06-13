Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Law firm Gateley has made 17 promotions in its Birmingham office including four new partners.

The span the corporate, construction, employment, real estate, residential development, restructuring, planning and commercial dispute resolution teams as well as its property consultancy business Gateley Hamer.

The new partners in Birmingham are Andrew Cowan (corporate), Amira Khan (construction), Victoria Portman (restructuring) and Neil Warner (commercial dispute resolution).

Promoted to legal director are both Matthew Scudamore (planning) and Phil Scully and Paul Scott (both construction).

The new senior associates are Adam Percival (corporate), Rebecca Thomas (commercial dispute resolution) and James Baty and Hannah Drozdz (both restructuring) have been made senior associate.

Ben Caldwell (Gateley Hamer), Sarbjeet Gill (residential development), Sonia Thandi (restructuring), Tim Swallow (real estate) and Christian Mulvihill and Mark Lennon (both construction) have been promoted to associate.

Michael Ward, chief executive of Gateley Group, said: "Incentivising our people and attracting new talent is a key part of our strategy and our success to date and I am delighted to announce so many promotions at the end of what has been another incredibly busy year.

"This is our largest round of promotions since we floated in 2015, every individual has contributed to the growth of the business and their promotions are very much deserved."