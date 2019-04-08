Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Law firm Pinsent Masons has made three partner promotions in its Birmingham office.

The new partners are Laura Ayre in the energy team, financial services solicitor Victoria Baker and Tom Eastwood in real estate.

In addition, Owen Humphries and Satwinder Ubhi have both been promoted to legal director in the real estate team.

Head of the Birmingham office Greg Lowson said: "The promotions are a real testament to the strength of the talent in our office and all of our successful candidates should be extremely proud of their achievement.

"These promotions highlight our ability to offer complex and innovative support for businesses locally, within the UK and internationally."

Other recent hires include planning and compulsory purchase Partner Lucy Thomas.