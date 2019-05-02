Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Law firm Anthony Collins Solicitors has three new partners at its Birmingham office.

Joining the 320-strong firm as one of three new partners is Tim Coolican, previously of Slater and Gordon Lawyers, where he specialised in criminal and regulatory law.

Mr Coolican brings more than 20 years of experience to the practice and is heading up a regulatory team focusing on the social care and housing sectors.

Also joining the firm is local government property specialist Sandy Munroe who arrives from Bevan Brittan.

Her new position will see her work with the firm's local government clients, advising on a range of matters relating to complex property development transactions, portfolio management and disposals.

Completing the trio of new partners is family lawyer Chris Lloyd-Smith who has been promoted after spending the past four years at Anthony Collins Solicitors.

He is a board member of the West Midlands branch of Resolution, a collective of family lawyers committed to the constructive resolution of family disputes.

The final new recruit is Ian Snaith who has been hired by the firm from DWF as a social business consultant and will be supporting co-operatives, social enterprises and other not-for-profit organisations.

Senior partner Peter Hubbard said: "The past several months have been incredibly exciting for Anthony Collins Solicitors, with the firm publishing its first ever Social Impact Report, opening our Manchester office and securing instructions on some nationally significant projects at the forefront of public and social policy.

"We are thrilled to have Sandy, Tim and Ian join the team as well as recognising Chris' leadership role.

"Not only do they all share our passion for instilling positive change but each brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will prove invaluable as we continue to grow."