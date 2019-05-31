Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau has announced two senior promotions in its Birmingham office.

New partner Tom Long is an experienced employment lawyer, specialising in the education sector, employment disputes and trade union relations.

He works closely with a number of large, public sector clients as well as acting for those in the private and third sectors.

Mr Long has been with the firm for three years.

New associate partner Ravinder Johal has more than 13 years of experience advising clients in the insurance sector, with a focus on liability investigations and dealing with claims of significant value.

Working with both insurers and self-insured companies, he defends a variety of claims.

His is now aiming to strengthen service offerings across the board.

Head of HR Helen Hay said: "Both Tom and Ravinder are great assets to their teams.

"The firm prides itself on recognising and rewarding talented individuals and opportunities for progression are there for the taking.

"The wide range of knowledge and experience that both our new partners bring to the table ensures our clients consistently receive the best advice possible.

"Ambition is hugely important at the firm and Tom and Ravinder embrace every opportunity that comes their way.

"We look forward to seeing both flourish in their new positions."