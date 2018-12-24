Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Intellectual property law firm Vault IP has appointed three new attorneys.

The move doubles the size of firm less than two years after making Birmingham its new home when it relocated from Leamington Spa.

Jennifer Unsworth and Amy Bishton have joined as senior European and UK patent attorneys, bringing expertise in materials science, physics and computing to the firm.

Jane Kennedy, a European trademark attorney with more than 12 years of experience, brings additional support to the trademark team, providing clients with assistance in securing and maintaining protection in the UK and overseas.

Director Michelle Bishton said: "We are delighted to welcome Amy, Jane and Jennifer to the Vault IP team and they join at a time when we are helping many firms and overseas attorneys navigate the uncertainty of Brexit.

"Their appointments will enable us to not only support these firms with their UK and EU IP requirements now, but also in a post-Brexit IP landscape."