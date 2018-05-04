Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A barristers' chambers based in London is opening a new office in Birmingham city centre.

Landmark Chambers, which specialises in planning and infrastructure, property, environmental and public law, is due to launch its new base in Cornwall Street in July.

Joint head of chambers Rupert Warren said: "The decision to open in Birmingham is a direct response to feedback from our existing clients based in the city, and the Midlands market generally, who want the ability to instruct specialist London counsel, without needing to travel to the capital for meetings.

"Ultimately, it is about making us more accessible to our clients."

Landmark Chambers has been involved in several of high-profile regeneration projects in Birmingham' including the Library of Birmingham, Midland Metro extension and the development of office building One Snow Hill.

It has also advised clients in relation to Birmingham shopping destinations Bullring, Grand Central and Selfrides and led the promotion of phase one of HS2 through Parliament and continues to advise on the scheme.

It was founded in 2002 and has 90 barristers, including 33 Queen's Counsel.

Chief executive Paul Newhall added: "Opening in Birmingham is a really important part of our growth strategy which recognises the importance of key regional cities throughout the UK.

"Birmingham's central location and excellent transport links, coupled with a strong legal and professional services base, made it the obvious choice to open our first office outside London."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the move by Landmark was "another critical piece of evidence" in the region's renaissance.

"The legal sector has become a hallmark of Birmingham's strength as a professional services centre and Landmark's arrival adds a new dimension," he said.

"We look forward to welcoming the Landmark team here and seeing them thrive as the region goes from strength to strength."