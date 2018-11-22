Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our annual look at the top law firms and barristers' sets in Birmingham and the West Midlands features in this week's Birmingham Post.

The Legal 500 West Midlands pullout lists the top individuals and practices working in a broad range of fields including corporate and commercial, crime, tax and banking.

The supplement is again supported by Birmingham Law Society whose president James Turner writes the foreword.

He said: "The West Midlands' legal sector is built on the solid base of its educational establishments which provide the ranks of its young lawyers.

"The city enjoys a high retention rate post qualification.

"The region hosts over 200 law firms with lawyers specialising in every sector with very many high-quality, full-service practices.

"Birmingham Law Society celebrates its bi-centenary in 2018.

"The society continues to innovate and shape its offering to provide thought leadership and representation to the legal community.

"The dynamism of the legal profession in the region reflects the changes we have seen in recent years to the fabric of Birmingham.

"There can be no better example of the city’s motto 'Forward' than the legal profession which serves its community."

The supplement is available in this week's Birmingham Post and can also be read online here.