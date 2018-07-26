Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Midlands' legal profession comes into focus in a special supplement in this week's Birmingham Post.

The pullout hears from some of the region's leading barrister sets and examines topics such as barristers for business, investment in criminal justice and a half-century celebration for one set.

Birmingham Law Society is headline sponsor and Regan Peggs, chairman of its criminal law committee, has penned a foreword.

He writes: "2018 has been an eventful year, not only for barristers, but for the criminal justice system as a whole.

"With significant government cuts continuing to wreak havoc, criminal barristers staged mass walkouts and began to refuse new publicly funded cases.

"In response to these protests, and to tireless action undertaken by the Criminal Bar Association of England and Wales, earlier this year the Government finally agreed to increase fees for advocacy in the criminal courts.

"I am heartened to see that, at last, the Government appears to be beginning to recognise the importance that the criminal justice system should have in our society.

"However, we must not be complacent. The promised investment falls far short of

compensating practitioners for years of cuts."

The supplement is available free in this week's edition of the Birmingham Post - out in shops now - and can be read online here.