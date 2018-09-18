Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Law Society is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a special supplement in this week's Birmingham Post .

The society and some of its key partners mark the anniversary and look at some of the issues currently affecting the legal sector.

The supplement's foreword is written by James Turner, current president of the law society.

He writes: "The society was formed on January 3, 1818 by 19 solicitors who met in the centre of Birmingham.

"Early editions of the minutes show that, in some respects, the issues concerning lawyers in our city have not changed entirely, there being reference to access to justice, ensuring representation and preserving the long-term financial stability of the society for the benefit of its members.

"They also reflect the long history of legal excellence in Birmingham with references to many of the forebears of our current principal firms and chambers."

The supplement is available in the latest edition of the Birmingham Post and can be read online here.