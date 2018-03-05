Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head of Midlands law firm Shakespeare Martineau is stepping down from the post.

Andy Raynor has been with the practice since it was formed in summer 2015 from the merger of Shakespeares and SGH Martineau, having also been the former's commercial director.

The practice has offices in Birmingham, Solihull, Stratford-upon-Avon and in the East Midlands and covers fields such as advanced manufacturing, banking, investment and healthcare.

He had previously been chief executive of financial services RSM Tenon for nine years and featured in the Birmingham Post's Power 250 feature at the end of last year.

Andrew Whitehead, senior partner at Shakespeare Martineau, said: "Andy has now been our chief executive for in excess of three years and during this period we have come together as an integrated, strong business at the forefront of developments and opportunities within our marketplace.

"As you would expect with an advanced governance system, Andy has given us plenty of warning of his decision to step down from his role towards the end of this calendar year.

"This change is simply reflective of natural tenure and gives us plenty of time to identify and appoint his successor while Andy continues to lead the business with his normal energy and enthusiasm to ensure we continue to make good progress."