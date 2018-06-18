Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A law firm has opened a new office in Birmingham's business district.

Stone King has launched the new operation in Colmore Gate, bringing its portfolio of bases across England to five.

The new office follows a year of recruiting and building the firm's presence in the West Midlands.

Stone King chairman Ann Phillips said: "We are delighted to mark our move into Birmingham and show our commitment to the region.

"I am also very pleased to welcome our latest recruits who are well-known experts in their field in the area and will be a real asset to the firm.

"Our initial focus is to grow our leading education sector services, building on the work we do with more than 800 schools, academies and multi-academy trusts across the country."

Stone King employs more than 240 people across its five offices.