A UK law firm has chosen Birmingham to launch its first office in the Midlands.

Excello Law has opened a new base at Two Snowhill to join its five other offices in Chester, Leeds, Liverpool and London where it has two.

The firm has appointed two well-known figures from the region's legal community to spearhead the new launch.

Stephen Belshaw joins from Shoosmiths where he was an equity partner and Richard Osborn was most recently head of the Midlands for Weightmans.

Mr Belshaw is an expert in construction law with a particular focus on contentious construction acting for main, sub and specialist contractors, employers, developers, funders, consultants and end-user occupiers.

Mr Osborn is a real estate lawyer with more than 20 years of experience, particularly in commercial and residential development and regeneration, with clients ranging from national housebuilders and developers to local landowners and investors.

He also has experience in the retail and leisure sector and it was during as head of Weightmas in the Midlands that the firm won the professional services category at the 2016 Birmingham Post Business Awards.

Excello Law was founded in 2009 and aims to offer its lawyers greater freedom in the way they work.

Founder and managing director George Bisnought said: “We have been eyeing up the opportunity to open in Birmingham for some years now but wanted to ensure we did it in the right way.

"I am therefore delighted to now be launching in Birmingham, with two well-regarded lawyers from the local market who bring a wealth of experience but, importantly, understand the Excello culture.

"We see this as the beginning of a new chapter for Excello and our strategy for growth in the wider Midlands region and will be recruiting more senior lawyers across all practice areas."