A West Midlands law firm has appointed a new senior partner.

Harrison Clark Rickerbys has promoted corporate lawyer Richard Knight to senior partner to take over from Jonathan Brew.

He joined Cheltenham law firm Rickerbys 29 years ago and became part of the wider practice when Rickerbys merged with Harrison Clark in 2013.

Mr Knight said: "As senior partner, I want to engage with each of our offices, meet the teams and hear more about the work that colleagues do in and with their communities.

"I know that some office teams are already very active with local projects but I want to ensure that all my colleagues have the opportunity to make a real difference to the causes they care about in the places that they live and work in."

Mr Brew joined the firm in 1983 as a partner who, although originally tasked with taking over its criminal law practice, soon realised there was a need for an excellent family law team in Worcester.

He added: "I am really looking forward to having more time to do one of the things I love most which is getting out and about in Worcestershire among the communities and businesses who make up the fabric of the society we live and work in."

Harrison Clark Rickerbys has 450 staff and partners based in Birmingham and six other offices.