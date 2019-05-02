Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham law firm founded more than 250 years ago has appointed its first ever female senior partner.

Family law solicitor Karen Moores has taken over the reins at Sydney Mitchell, having been a partner with the city centre practice since since 1998.

Incumbent senior partner Div Singh has stepped down from the post after 11 years.

Sydney Mitchell Solicitors was founded in 1763 by Richard Chattock and also has offices in Sheldon, Shirley and Sutton Coldfied.

Ms Moores said: "I feel very honoured and privileged to have been appointed senior partner of the firm.

"I strongly believe that our commitment to our staff and our clients, going that extra mile, is our core strength.

"I thank Div for his dedication to the firm and direction over the past 11 years.

"We have seen many changes in the legal profession and as a firm have invested in our people and technology to provide the best tools for our staff and in turn provide the best service and efficiency for our clients.

"We are pleased with the growth the firm has seen over the past five years and will continue to invest in our people and put our clients' interests at the heart of our business.

"We have a new immigration team joining the firm in May, plus expansion of our corporate team and further developments within our conveyancing department.

"We are excited with our vision for the future and I am looking forward to the further growth of the firm."

Mr Singh added: "Karen is a well-respected family lawyer in the Midlands and has built up a great family team within the firm.

"Karen has over 20 years' experience as a partner and can be relied upon to deliver strong leadership."