The field of divorce and family law comes into focus in a special Birmingham Post supplement this week.

Sponsored by Birmingham Law Society, the pullout looks at issues affecting the sector including high conflict cases, family finances and pensions.

Claire Darley, chairman of Birmingham Law Society's family law committee, has penned a foreword to the supplement looking at a new specialist scheme for addressing financial claims which has been launched in the city.

Also writing in the supplement are Rayner Grice of Clarke Willmott, Tracy Cross of Band Hatton Button and Emma Birch of Enoch Evans among others.

The supplement is available free in this week's Birmingham Post and can also be read online here.