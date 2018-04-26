Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"The problems for those who employ staff continue to rise especially when the key to success in many businesses is often the ability to respond flexibly to swiftly changing business conditions."

These are the words of Michael Hibbs, writing in the Birmingham Post's special supplement on employment law.

Mr Hibbs is chairman of the employment law committee of Birmingham Law Society

and head of employment law at Shakespeare Martineau and he addresses the ever-changing landscape of this important field of law.

Also writing in the supplement are solicitors from firms Sydney Mitchell, Irwin Mitchell and DLA Piper and conciliation service Acas.

They look at areas such as termination payments, holiday pay, artificial intelligence and compliance.

The supplement is published in this week's Birmingham Post, out in shops today, and can also be read online here.