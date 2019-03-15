Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham law firm Anthony Collins Solicitors was named the region's top practice for the second year running at last night's Legal Awards.

The company was crowned regional law firm of the year at the 2019 Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards, held at the ICC and hosted by BBC journalist John Humphrys.

Irwin Mitchell was another big winner, taking home three categories including a solicitor of the year award for its international personal injury specialist Chrissie Wolfe.

The firm also won both of the new categories for 2019 - excellence in client service for business and private clients.

The 18th annual awards recognised Ian Shovlin, personal injury consultant at Higgs & Sons Solicitors, with this year's lifetime achievement award.

He was described as a "fabulous example of what can be achieved with hard work, ambition, skill and downright decency".

Birmingham Law Society president James Turner said: "We are extremely proud to have such a progressive, modern and diverse legal community here in the Midlands.

"It was no small task to whittle the many excellent nominations we received down to a shortlist and the rigour with which the subsequent interview process was conducted means that our winners truly represent the crème de la crème of the region's legal talent.

"The continued success of the Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards is testament to the commitment, hard work and generosity of all those involved in the event."

Peter Hubbard, senior partner at Anthony Collins Solicitors, added: "The Birmingham Law Society is the largest and most active regional law society in the UK, making its awards one of the most competitive.

"Winning regional law firm of the year for the second time is an incredible feat for our team who give their all for our clients every day.

"We are dedicated to improving lives, communities and society and I think this passion clearly shone through to the judges, combined with extremely talented staff who spur each other on to make a difference, we know anything is possible."

The full list of winners is below and the 2019 shortlist can be read here

Law Firm of the Year (Sole Practitioners and up to five partners)

Greens Solicitors

Law Firm of the Year (Regional)

Anthony Collins Solicitors

Law Firm of the Year (National)

Eversheds Sutherland

Excellence in Client Service - Business Clients

Irwin Mitchell Employment Team

Excellence in Client Service - Private Clients

Irwin Mitchell Family Team

Solicitor of the Year

Chrissie Wolfe, Irwin Mitchell

Barrister of the Year

Elizabeth Hodgetts, St Philips Chambers

Partner of the Year

Nick Green, Squire Patton Boggs

Pro Bono Award

Sophie Garner, St Philips Chambers

Trainee Solicitor of the Year

Francis Tsui, Fieldfisher

Apprentice of the Year

William Preston, Eversheds Sutherland

Paralegal of the Year

Gemma Tibbatts, Regan Peggs Solicitors

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ian Shovlin, Higgs & Sons