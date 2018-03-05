Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The former senior partner of law firm Buller Jeffries has died aged 80.

Roger Coates was a solicitor of the Supreme Court for 50 years and held the role of senior partner with Buller Jeffries from 1973 until 2012.

Born in Nottingham, Mr Coates attended school in York and, after completing his A Levels, secured five years' articles of clerkship with Neal Scorah, Siddons & Co in Sheffield, which later became part of DLA Piper.

After reading law at the University of Sheffield and graduating with first class honours in 1959, he joined Buller Jeffries in 1965 and became its senior partner in 1973.

Between 1970 and 1980, he was also Deputy Coroner of Birmingham and throughout his long career acted in cases covering fields such as industrial disease, construction and commercial litigation.

In 2012, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Birmingham Legal Awards, the same year that Buller Jeffries merged with DWF where his daughter Caroline is now a partner and head of insurance and automotive.

Mr Coates then acted as a consultant for two years before finally retiring in 2014.

Mr Coates died on February 25 and is survived by his wife Anne, daughters Joanna and Caroline, son-in-law Peter and grandchildren Rory and Harriet.

A memorial service and a celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday March 14 at 2.30pm at St Peter's Church, in Wootton Wawen.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, can be made to either the Army Benevolent Fund or Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA) Forces, c/o AE Bennett & Sons, Stratford-Upon-Avon, telephone 01789 267 035.