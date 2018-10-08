Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Midlands law firm has opened its first branch office since going into business 134 years ago.

Walsall-based Enoch Evans has launched a second office in Mill Street, Sutton Coldfield, in a response to many of its corporate clients choosing to live in the upmarket town.

Reiss Matthews, a solicitor specialising in wills, tax, and probate, said: "We recognised that many corporate clients stay in Walsall for work but now live in Sutton Coldfield due to the lifestyle it offers.

"It therefore made sense to have a dedicated branch that would be more convenient for them.

"As a Sutton Coldfield resident, I know this area incredibly well and, even though our Walsall office covers the whole of the West Midlands, the new office allows our team to be even more reactive.

"It's much easier for clients to see us face-to-face, something that's really important when working on sensitive personal cases."

Managing partner David Evans added: "This is the first expansion outside of Walsall for the firm since the opening in 1884 by Enoch Evans himself.

"We are well-established in Walsall with a good understanding of the value of being embedded in a community and we plan to take this approach over to Sutton Coldfield.

"As a business, the opening of the Sutton Coldfield branch proves we're not standing still."