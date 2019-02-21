Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The complex world of family and divorce law comes into sharp focus in this week's Birmingham Post.

A special supplement, published in association with Birmingham Law Society, looks at some of the issues facing the sector such as the blame game, the rise of technology and pensions.

Claire Darley, chairwoman of the law society's family committee, writes a foreword for the supplement.

She said: "In family law, we are in the midst of strident changes with regards to the proposed divorce reform, changes to procedure relating to financial claims arising out of divorce and proceedings involving children.

"The court modernisation programme has seen the introduction of the online issue of divorce proceedings for nearly 12 months.

"Family lawyers have called for these changes for a considerable time to stop the opportunity for people to be locked into a marriage, by disabling the opportunity for the person responding to divorce to halt the proceedings."

The supplement can be read in this week's Birmingham Post, out in shops now, or online here.