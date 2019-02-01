The shortlist for the 18th annual Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been unveiled.
Anthony Collins, Irwin Mitchell and Spire Patton Boggs are among those practices to receive multiple nominations across the 12 different categories which this year features a new award to celebrate client service excellence.
The shortlisted candidates have been selected by a trio of judges and will be interviewed throughout February by a series of panels, led by Her Honour Frances Kirkham CBE.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the ICC on March 14, hosted by BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards.
The full 2019 shortlist is:
Trainee Solicitor of the Year
Jaspreet Atwal, Anthony Collins Solicitors
Amy Beaumont, Shoosmiths
Stephanie Hadley, Squire Patton Boggs
Ellie Norton, Higgs & Sons Solicitors
Francis Tsui, Fieldfisher
Apprentice of the Year
Angelina Aitan, Bailey Wright & Co Solicitors
Michelle Blackwell, Bevan Brittan
Chloe Fay, Squire Patton Boggs
Jack Mellor, Jonas Roy Bloom
William Preston, Eversheds Sutherland
Paralegal of the Year
Charis Haynes, Harrison Clark Rickerbys
Jessica Hopkinson, Gateley
Rachel Sutcliffe, Anthony Collins Solicitors
Amber Sutton, Anthony Collins Solicitors
Gemma Tibbatts, Regan Peggs Solicitors
Solicitor of the Year
Michelle Adams, Squire Patton Boggs
Alexandra Ireland, VWV
Lucy Todd, Irwin Mitchell
Jennifer Morries, VWV
Christina Wolfe, Irwin Mitchell
Barrister of the Year
Elizabeth Hodgetts, St Philips Chambers
Iqbal Mohammed, St Philips Chambers
Adam Pipe, No.8 Chambers
David Swinnerton, Cornwall Street Barristers
Anthony Verduyn, St Philips Chambers
Partner of the Year
Nick Green, Squire Patton Boggs
Christopher Plumley, Trowers & Hamlins
Clive Read, VWV
Melanie Williams, DWF
Clare Wiseman, Irwin Mitchell
Birmingham Law Society Pro Bono Award
Caroline Brogan, Irwin Mitchell
Anne-Marie Dhillon, LawWorks
Sophie Garner, St Philips Chambers
Kevin Saunders, St Ives Chambers
Bevan Brittan
Hogan Lovells
Excellence in Client Service - Business Clients
Anthony Collins Solicitors - Housing Sector Team
Anthony Collins Solicitors - Procurement, Projects & Construction Team
Harrison Clark Rickerbys
Irwin Mitchell
Sydney Mitchell Solicitors - Dispute Resolution Team
Excellence in Client Service - Private Clients
Cartwright King
Harrison Clark Rickerbys
Irwin Mitchell - Family Team
Shakespeare Martineau
Shoosmiths/Access Legal Solicitors
Law Firm of the Year (Sole Practitioners and up to five partners)
Gordon Jones Solicitors
Greens Solicitors
Neil Davies & Partners
Law Firm of the Year (Regional)
Anthony Collins Solicitors
Enoch Evans
Harrison Clark Rickerbys
Sydney Mitchell
Thursfields Solicitors
Law Firm of the Year (National)
DWF
Eversheds Sutherland
Freeths
Gateley
Shoosmiths
VWV