The shortlist for the 18th annual Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been unveiled.

Anthony Collins, Irwin Mitchell and Spire Patton Boggs are among those practices to receive multiple nominations across the 12 different categories which this year features a new award to celebrate client service excellence.

The shortlisted candidates have been selected by a trio of judges and will be interviewed throughout February by a series of panels, led by Her Honour Frances Kirkham CBE.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the ICC on March 14, hosted by BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards.

The full 2019 shortlist is:

Trainee Solicitor of the Year

Jaspreet Atwal, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Amy Beaumont, Shoosmiths

Stephanie Hadley, Squire Patton Boggs

Ellie Norton, Higgs & Sons Solicitors

Francis Tsui, Fieldfisher

Apprentice of the Year

Angelina Aitan, Bailey Wright & Co Solicitors

Michelle Blackwell, Bevan Brittan

Chloe Fay, Squire Patton Boggs

Jack Mellor, Jonas Roy Bloom

William Preston, Eversheds Sutherland

Paralegal of the Year

Charis Haynes, Harrison Clark Rickerbys

Jessica Hopkinson, Gateley

Rachel Sutcliffe, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Amber Sutton, Anthony Collins Solicitors

Gemma Tibbatts, Regan Peggs Solicitors

Solicitor of the Year

Michelle Adams, Squire Patton Boggs

Alexandra Ireland, VWV

Lucy Todd, Irwin Mitchell

Jennifer Morries, VWV

Christina Wolfe, Irwin Mitchell

Barrister of the Year

Elizabeth Hodgetts, St Philips Chambers

Iqbal Mohammed, St Philips Chambers

Adam Pipe, No.8 Chambers

David Swinnerton, Cornwall Street Barristers

Anthony Verduyn, St Philips Chambers

Partner of the Year

Nick Green, Squire Patton Boggs

Christopher Plumley, Trowers & Hamlins

Clive Read, VWV

Melanie Williams, DWF

Clare Wiseman, Irwin Mitchell

Birmingham Law Society Pro Bono Award

Caroline Brogan, Irwin Mitchell

Anne-Marie Dhillon, LawWorks

Sophie Garner, St Philips Chambers

Kevin Saunders, St Ives Chambers

Bevan Brittan

Hogan Lovells

Excellence in Client Service - Business Clients

Anthony Collins Solicitors - Housing Sector Team

Anthony Collins Solicitors - Procurement, Projects & Construction Team

Harrison Clark Rickerbys

Irwin Mitchell

Sydney Mitchell Solicitors - Dispute Resolution Team

Excellence in Client Service - Private Clients

Cartwright King

Harrison Clark Rickerbys

Irwin Mitchell - Family Team

Shakespeare Martineau

Shoosmiths/Access Legal Solicitors

Law Firm of the Year (Sole Practitioners and up to five partners)

Gordon Jones Solicitors

Greens Solicitors

Neil Davies & Partners

Law Firm of the Year (Regional)

Anthony Collins Solicitors

Enoch Evans

Harrison Clark Rickerbys

Sydney Mitchell

Thursfields Solicitors

Law Firm of the Year (National)

DWF

Eversheds Sutherland

Freeths

Gateley

Shoosmiths

VWV