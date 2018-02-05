Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The shortlist for the 2018 Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been unveiled.

Trowers & Hamlins, DLA Piper and Anthony Collins Solicitors are among those receiving multiple nominations for this year's event.

The Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been showcasing the best of the region's legal talent since 2002 and it is now a firm fixture in the annual calendar for the city's legal sector.

The awards are open to firms and individuals across all levels which operate in the West Midlands including sole practitioners to trainee solicitors, barristers to paralegals.

This year's ceremony is being held on March 8 at the ICC in Broad Street.

The full shortlist for 2018 is below:

Trainee Solicitor of the Year

Martin Brown - Anthony Collins Solicitors

Greg Fearn - Mills & Reeve

Alice Kinder - Pinsent Masons

Sian Marks - Higgs & Sons

Hannah Short - Shoosmiths

Paralegal of the Year

Letitia Ait-Tales - Anthony Collins Solicitors

Hannah Hogarth and Sara Wright, both Gateley

Kayleigh Kennedy - Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Rebecca Kennedy - Pinsent Masons

Barrister of the Year

Gemma Bowes, Jason Hadden and Jeremy Weston - all St Ives Chambers

Nageena Khalique and Henry Pitchers - both No5 Chambers

Elizabeth McGrath - 3PB Barristers

Partner of the Year

Ahmed Aydeed - Duncan Lewis Solicitors

Yetunde Dania - Trowers & Hamlins

Trevor Ivory - DLA Piper UK

Dee Kundi - Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Kashmir Uppal - Access Legal Solicitors

Innovation Award

Steve Allen - Mills & Reeve

Kid Harwood - Wildings

Amanda Mobbs - MBC

Lorna Ward - Harper James Solicitors

Christina Wolfe - Irwin Mitchell

Pro Bono Award

Rosie Banks - Irwin Mitchell

Nina Pindham - No5 Chambers

Victoria Steele - DLA Piper UK

Linden Thomas - University of Birmingham

Leadership Award

Gary Carney - St Philips Chambers

Amardeep Gill - Trowers & Hamlins

James Turner - Tuckers Solicitors

Sandra Wallace - DLA Piper UK

Business Team of the Year

Anthony Collins Solicitors

DLA Piper UK

Enoch Evans

St Philips Chambers

Private Client Team of the Year

Anthony Collins Solicitors

Enoch Evans

Irwin Mitchell

Mills & Reeve

Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Law Firm of the Year (sole practitioners up to four partners)

Addison Aaron (Birmingham)

Fountain Solicitors

Gordon Jones & Co

JM Wilson Solicitors

Neil Davies & Partners

Law Firm of the Year (five to 15 partners)

Enoch Evans

Glover Priest Solicitors

Sydney Mitchell

Thomas Flavell & Sons

Law Firm of the Year (16+ partners)

Anthony Collins Solicitors

Gateley

Irwin Mitchell

Mills & Reeve

Shoosmiths

Veale Wasbrough Vizards