The shortlist for the 2018 Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been unveiled.
Trowers & Hamlins, DLA Piper and Anthony Collins Solicitors are among those receiving multiple nominations for this year's event.
The Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards has been showcasing the best of the region's legal talent since 2002 and it is now a firm fixture in the annual calendar for the city's legal sector.
The awards are open to firms and individuals across all levels which operate in the West Midlands including sole practitioners to trainee solicitors, barristers to paralegals.
This year's ceremony is being held on March 8 at the ICC in Broad Street.
The full shortlist for 2018 is below:
Trainee Solicitor of the Year
Martin Brown - Anthony Collins Solicitors
Greg Fearn - Mills & Reeve
Alice Kinder - Pinsent Masons
Sian Marks - Higgs & Sons
Hannah Short - Shoosmiths
Paralegal of the Year
Letitia Ait-Tales - Anthony Collins Solicitors
Hannah Hogarth and Sara Wright, both Gateley
Kayleigh Kennedy - Veale Wasbrough Vizards
Rebecca Kennedy - Pinsent Masons
Barrister of the Year
Gemma Bowes, Jason Hadden and Jeremy Weston - all St Ives Chambers
Nageena Khalique and Henry Pitchers - both No5 Chambers
Elizabeth McGrath - 3PB Barristers
Partner of the Year
Ahmed Aydeed - Duncan Lewis Solicitors
Yetunde Dania - Trowers & Hamlins
Trevor Ivory - DLA Piper UK
Dee Kundi - Veale Wasbrough Vizards
Kashmir Uppal - Access Legal Solicitors
Innovation Award
Steve Allen - Mills & Reeve
Kid Harwood - Wildings
Amanda Mobbs - MBC
Lorna Ward - Harper James Solicitors
Christina Wolfe - Irwin Mitchell
Pro Bono Award
Rosie Banks - Irwin Mitchell
Nina Pindham - No5 Chambers
Victoria Steele - DLA Piper UK
Linden Thomas - University of Birmingham
Leadership Award
Gary Carney - St Philips Chambers
Amardeep Gill - Trowers & Hamlins
James Turner - Tuckers Solicitors
Sandra Wallace - DLA Piper UK
Business Team of the Year
Anthony Collins Solicitors
DLA Piper UK
Enoch Evans
St Philips Chambers
Private Client Team of the Year
Anthony Collins Solicitors
Enoch Evans
Irwin Mitchell
Mills & Reeve
Veale Wasbrough Vizards
Law Firm of the Year (sole practitioners up to four partners)
Addison Aaron (Birmingham)
Fountain Solicitors
Gordon Jones & Co
JM Wilson Solicitors
Neil Davies & Partners
Law Firm of the Year (five to 15 partners)
Enoch Evans
Glover Priest Solicitors
Sydney Mitchell
Thomas Flavell & Sons
Law Firm of the Year (16+ partners)
Anthony Collins Solicitors
Gateley
Irwin Mitchell
Mills & Reeve
Shoosmiths
Veale Wasbrough Vizards