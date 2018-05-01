Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham Law Society has appointed its new president.

James Turner is a partner at national law firm Tuckers Solicitors and manages the Birmingham office.

He is a criminal defence specialist, duty solicitor and higher court advocate and is a member of the Legal Agency Peer Review panel which is responsible for reviewing firms conducting publicly funded criminal defence work.

Mr Turner succeeds Andrew Beedham, of Clarke Willmott, in the chairman's role as the society celebrates its 200th birthday during 2018.

A member of BLS since 2006, he chaired the organisation's criminal law committee for five years, drafting and contributing to Ministry of Justice consultation papers affecting criminal justice, and became an officer of the society in 2016.

He said: "It is an honour to be taking on this prestigious role in such a milestone year.

"I will use it to raise the profile of the profession, to encourage new members to join the organisation and work to ensure we remain inclusive and relevant."

During his year in office, he will raise funds for and promote two charities - brain injury association Headway and the Jeff Astle Foundation, which supports those who have suffered head injuries in sport.

Also appointed at the AGM were vice-president Linden Thomas, solicitor and manager of the Centre for Professional Legal Education and Research manager at Birmingham Law School.

Inez Brown, partner and head of clinical negligence at Medical Accident Group, was named deputy vice-president while joint honorary secretaries are Chaitali Desai of Weightmans and Sophie Samani of Shakespeare Martineau.