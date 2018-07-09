Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham law firm Anthony Collins Solicitors has announced plans to expand its operations into the North West.

The eponymous practice, which was founded in Birmingham in 1973, is opening a second office in Manchester.

It said the base was primarily aimed at attracting lawyers working in the North West who wanted to work for a social purpose law firm but would also help the firm service a number of existing and new clients in the region.

These include local authorities using the North West Legal Services Panel, the Co-operatives sector and numerous housing associations.

Senior partner Peter Hubbard said: "Our success so far has provided us with great foundations to build from and we see this expansion into the North West as an important step in securing our position as the leading UK social purpose law firm.

"Having a second office will provide us with an opportunity to recruit more talented people who share our passion for change as we continue to grow, both financially and in terms of our social impact."

Anthony Collins Solicitors said it had enjoyed a record-breaking financial year with revenue up 17.4 per cent to £19.5 million and profits up by 32 per cent to £5.3 million.

In March, the practice won three categories at Birmingham Law Society's Legal Awards including firm of the year.

It has also expanded its operations by 30 staff, taking its total workforce to 287, including 29 partners.

Mr Hubbard added: "These extremely positive financial results are a direct consequence of the hard work of all those at Anthony Collins Solicitors.

"We are privileged to work with clients nationally who share our purpose of building a stronger society and the more we explain why we are in business together, the more clients we attract who have a similar outlook."