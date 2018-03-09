Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham law firm Anthony Collins Solicitors was the big winner at last night's Legal Awards.

The city's Law Society handed the practice four awards at its ceremony including law firm of the year (16 partners or more), beating Gateley, Irwin Mitchell, Mills & Reeve, Shoosmiths and Veale Wasbrough Vizards.

It also collected two new awards for 2018 - business team and private client team - while the firm's Letitia Ait-Tales was named paralegal of the year.

The other winners are below and the full shortlist can be read here:

Trainee Solicitor of the Year

Greg Fearn - Mills & Reeve

Barrister of the Year

Jeremy Weston - St Ives Chambers

Partner of the Year

Kashmir Uppal - Access Legal Solicitors

Innovation Award

Kid Harwood - Wildings

Pro Bono Award

Rosie Banks - Irwin Mitchell

Leadership Award

Sandra Wallace - DLA Piper UK

Law Firm of the Year (sole practitioners up to four partners)

JM Wilson Solicitors

Law Firm of the Year (five to 15 partners)

Sydney Mitchell

Birmingham Law Society president Andrew Beedham said: "Many congratulations to Anthony Collins Solicitors who were the runaway winners on the night.

"The judges were particularly impressed with the firm's strong commitment to its staff and its approach to attracting and developing those who want to make a difference in society.

"In what was a tough year for the judges, there were some really stand-out candidates and both the winners and finalists should be proud of their achievements."

The Birmingham Law Society lifetime achievement award was presented to Mary Kaye, partner at Shakespeare Martineau and past-president of the society.

Mr Beedham added: "I couldn't think of a more worthy recipient of this accolade than Mary.

"With a career spanning more than 40 years, she is a true champion of the city's legal sector and an inspiration to the many who know her."

Birmingham Law Society is celebrating its bicentenary in 2018.

This year's awards, which were attended by more than 550 people, were just one of a number of planned special events being held throughout the year to celebrate the society's 200th anniversary.