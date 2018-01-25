1. Guo Guangchang - £4.0billion - Football/Investment
2. Lord Bamford - £3.6billion - Manufacturing
3. Guochuan Lai - £2.6billion - Football/Eco-towns
4. John Caudwell - £1.55billion - Mobile Phones
5. John Bloor - £1.45billion - Manufacturing/Construction
6. Jacques Murray - £1.2billion - Manufacturing
7=. Tony Xia - £1.0billion - Football/Industry
7=. Lord Edmiston - £1.0billion - Property/Automotive
9. Tony Gallagher - £900million - Construction
10. Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan - £750million - Food
11. Lord Paul of Marylebone - £700million - Manufacturing
12. Sir Peter Rigby - £620million - IT/Aerospace
13. Caspar McDonald-Hall - £560million - Property
14. Kevin Cash - £500million - Property
15. Roy Richardson - £480million - Construction
16. Thomas Mackie - £455million - Electricals
17. Paul Suen Cho Hung - £445million - Football/Energy
18. Richard Harpin - £360million - Insurance
19. Sir Paul Ruddock - £300million - Hedge Funds
20. Dean Hoyle - £290million - Stationery
21. Julia and Guy Hands - £265million - Hotels
22. Paul Newey - £240million - Finance
23=. Andrew Thorpe - £220million - Lighting
23=. Andrew and Linda Leaver - £220million - Pharmaceuticals
25. Keith Bradshaw - £215million - Care Homes/Automotive
26. Jeremy Peace - £200million - Finance/Football
27. Simon Clarke and family - £190million - Property/Construction
28. Sir Euan Anstruther Gough-Calthorpe - £185million - Property
29. Mark Neale - £175million - Clothing/Food
30. James Holder - £170million - Fashion
31. Chris and Michael Miller - £165million - Investment/Country Sports
32=. Anthony and Graham Coombs - £160million - Finance
32=. Rupert Mucklow - £160million - Construction
32=. Peter Horton - £160million - Construction
35=. Hakeem Olajuwon - £150million - Basketball
35=. Alan Jackson - £150million - Telecommunications
37=. Simon and Yu-Lin Wilson - £145million - Gaming
37=. Michael Wright - £145million - Travel
39. Ozzy Osbourne - £140million - Music
40. The Sodha Brothers - £135million - Pharmaceuticals
41. Terry Lister - £130million - Automotive
42. Constantine Folkes - £128million - Property/Manufacturing
43. Jeremy Woolridge - £125million - Manufacturing
44=. Dallas Burston - £120million - Pharmaceuticals
44=. Nick Grey - £120million - Domestic appliances
46=. Jo Bradwell - £115million - Pharmaceuticals
46=. Woon Wing Yip - £115million - Food
48. Steve and Sarah Bennett - £110million - Jewellery
49=. Jeff Lynne - £100million - Music
49=. Peter Blakemore - £100million - Food