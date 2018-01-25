1. Guo Guangchang - £4.0billion - Football/Investment

2. Lord Bamford - £3.6billion - Manufacturing

3. Guochuan Lai - £2.6billion - Football/Eco-towns

4. John Caudwell - £1.55billion - Mobile Phones

5. John Bloor - £1.45billion - Manufacturing/Construction

6. Jacques Murray - £1.2billion - Manufacturing

7=. Tony Xia - £1.0billion - Football/Industry

7=. Lord Edmiston - £1.0billion - Property/Automotive

9. Tony Gallagher - £900million - Construction

10. Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan - £750million - Food

11. Lord Paul of Marylebone - £700million - Manufacturing

12. Sir Peter Rigby - £620million - IT/Aerospace

13. Caspar McDonald-Hall - £560million - Property

14. Kevin Cash - £500million - Property

15. Roy Richardson - £480million - Construction

16. Thomas Mackie - £455million - Electricals

17. Paul Suen Cho Hung - £445million - Football/Energy

18. Richard Harpin - £360million - Insurance

19. Sir Paul Ruddock - £300million - Hedge Funds

20. Dean Hoyle - £290million - Stationery

21. Julia and Guy Hands - £265million - Hotels

22. Paul Newey - £240million - Finance

23=. Andrew Thorpe - £220million - Lighting

23=. Andrew and Linda Leaver - £220million - Pharmaceuticals

25. Keith Bradshaw - £215million - Care Homes/Automotive

26. Jeremy Peace - £200million - Finance/Football

27. Simon Clarke and family - £190million - Property/Construction

28. Sir Euan Anstruther Gough-Calthorpe - £185million - Property

29. Mark Neale - £175million - Clothing/Food

30. James Holder - £170million - Fashion

31. Chris and Michael Miller - £165million - Investment/Country Sports

32=. Anthony and Graham Coombs - £160million - Finance

32=. Rupert Mucklow - £160million - Construction

32=. Peter Horton - £160million - Construction

35=. Hakeem Olajuwon - £150million - Basketball

35=. Alan Jackson - £150million - Telecommunications

37=. Simon and Yu-Lin Wilson - £145million - Gaming

37=. Michael Wright - £145million - Travel

39. Ozzy Osbourne - £140million - Music

40. The Sodha Brothers - £135million - Pharmaceuticals

41. Terry Lister - £130million - Automotive

42. Constantine Folkes - £128million - Property/Manufacturing

43. Jeremy Woolridge - £125million - Manufacturing

44=. Dallas Burston - £120million - Pharmaceuticals

44=. Nick Grey - £120million - Domestic appliances

46=. Jo Bradwell - £115million - Pharmaceuticals

46=. Woon Wing Yip - £115million - Food

48. Steve and Sarah Bennett - £110million - Jewellery

49=. Jeff Lynne - £100million - Music

49=. Peter Blakemore - £100million - Food