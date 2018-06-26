Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Financial services firm Deloitte has made a string of promotions in its Birmingham office including five new partners.

Based in Brindleyplace, the new Birmingham partners are Liz May and Paul Cadwallader (both risk advisory), Rhys Cartledge and Lindsay Buckenham (both tax) and Andy Fern (audit and assurance).

There were also ten promotions to director level as part of a nationwide round of appointments.

The new directors are Gurminder Khaira and Jeroen Basten (risk advisory), Kenny Wong, Emre Saka and Louise Clamp (audit and assurance), Ian Waters and Richard Evans (consulting), James Hunt and Lubna Amin (tax) and Andy Moody (financial advisory).

Pauline Biddle, managing partner for regions and practice senior partner for Deloitte in Birmingham, said: "One of the most satisfying aspects of my role is watching people achieve their aspirations.

"As we continue to grow, so does the scope of opportunity for our people and I'm delighted to see so many success stories this year.

"The strength of our business will always be our people and the depth of the expertise we now have in the Midlands is second-to-none."