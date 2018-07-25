Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Financial services firm EY has appointed four new equity partners and one associate partner in its Birmingham practice.

Paul Dennis and Mike Grayton have both been appointed partners in the firm's tax practice.

Mr Dennis specialises in tax dispute resolution and managing tax risk within businesses, having previously worked for HM Revenue & Customs.

Mr Grayton leads EY's innovation incentives team, helping businesses to access research and development and innovation grants.

Piers Clinton-Tarestad and Dee Vaghela have been appointed partner and associate partner respectively in the firm's advisory practice in Birmingham.

Mr Clinton-Tarestad leads EY's risk team in the city, advising clients on how to leverage and respond to emerging technology.

Mr Vaghela specialises in advising and providing assurance to clients around their IT infrastructure and security.

His appointment follows the addition of Matt Hodgson who joined as an associate partner in the tax team earlier in the year.

Dan Hurd has been appointed partner in the firm's transaction advisory services practice and leads EY's restructuring team.

He works with companies and their stakeholders to support them through refinancing, restructuring and insolvency processes.

Nationally, EY has appointed 71 new equity partners including 41 internal promotions.

Simon O'Neill, managing partner at EY in Birmingham, said: "Congratulations to our new partners.

"This is a significant milestone for each of them as they have worked extremely hard to get to this stage of their career.

"These appointments demonstrate EY's commitment to the Midlands and reflects our strong pipeline of high quality people who will help to grow our business and strengthen our brand in the local market.

"Our new partners will have an important role supporting clients in the Midlands, where we are seeing great opportunities for companies looking to grow and expand."