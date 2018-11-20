Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Solihull-based bank Paragon has won a national award for its work supporting SME businesses and growth in the UK.

Asset Finance at Paragon earned the title of SME specialist of the year at the Leasing World Awards 2018.

The bank provides specialist funding through brokers or direct to companies to equip small and independent firms in industries including construction, commercial transportation, aviation, business finance and technology.

Richard Doe, managing director of commercial lending at Paragon, said: "As a specialist lender for businesses, Paragon is delighted to gain recognition as SME specialist of the year.

"In these times of uncertainty, we understand the importance of contributing to the growth of small businesses up and down the country and ensuring that SMEs have access to finance.

"We understand that some customers have more challenging 'story credits' and we don't want them to be overlooked so we are open to supporting them as well as the broader SME community."

Paragon Banking Group was founded in Solihull in 1985 and expanded its financial services further to include asset finance in 2015.