Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HSBC UK commercial banking has appointed Ian Coulson as area director for business banking in Greater Birmingham, Coventry and Warwickshire.

He will join fellow area director Mark Lupton in leading a team of 15 relationship managers, supporting owner-managed businesses with a turnover of £2 million to £6.5 million across these areas.

Martin Hanson, regional director for business banking in the Midlands, said: "Ian has an excellent track record within HSBC and I am delighted that he has taken on this role, bringing excellent leadership skills and unrivalled local corporate knowledge.

"Ian takes up this post at an exciting time as HSBC sets up the head office of the ring-fenced bank here in Birmingham."

Mr Coulson added: "I am delighted to take on the role of area director at a time when the region has much to be proud of.

"As Coventry takes its place as City of Culture and Birmingham gears up to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, I am excited to have the opportunity to support entrepreneurial businesses in the region and look forward to helping them grow and achieve their ambitions."

Mr Coulson has spent 14 years with HSBC and before this promotion served as relationship director in the south Midlands corporate banking team.