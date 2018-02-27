Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new £370 million fund aimed at boosting small- and medium-sized businesses across the Midlands is being launched today.

Barclays Bank is behind the new pot and it follows on from the launch last week of the next phase of the Midlands Engine Investment Fund, worth £100 million.

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said: "As a bank with Midlands roots stretching back over two centuries, Barclays is wholeheartedly committed to the success of this region.

"That is why I'm so proud to announce our new Midlands Growth Fund to help businesses across the East and West Midlands invest in jobs and growth.

"It is the entrepreneurs, the new tech firms, the small manufacturers and the world-leading research and development companies, which will help the Midlands become a heartbeat of the UK economy."

Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine, added: "The Midlands Engine is all about unlocking the significant potential that exists in our region.

"This new commitment from Barclays will help even more Midlands businesses to grow and I look forward to talking to many more financial services firms on how we can work together to boost jobs and economic development."