A new £370 million fund aimed at boosting small- and medium-sized businesses across the Midlands is being launched today.

Barclays Bank is behind the new pot and it follows on from the launch last week of the next phase of the Midlands Engine Investment Fund, worth £100 million.

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said: "As a bank with Midlands roots stretching back over two centuries, Barclays is wholeheartedly committed to the success of this region.

"That is why I'm so proud to announce our new Midlands Growth Fund to help businesses across the East and West Midlands invest in jobs and growth.

"It is the entrepreneurs, the new tech firms, the small manufacturers and the world-leading research and development companies, which will help the Midlands become a heartbeat of the UK economy."

Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine, added: "The Midlands Engine is all about unlocking the significant potential that exists in our region.

"This new commitment from Barclays will help even more Midlands businesses to grow and I look forward to talking to many more financial services firms on how we can work together to boost jobs and economic development."

Sajid Javid, housing secretary and MP for Bromsgrove, added: "The Midlands Engine already boasts over 14 per cent of the UK's high-growth businesses and its economy is worth more than £230 billion - larger than countries like Denmark.

"We want to harness its huge potential and help give small firms across the Midlands that much-needed boost to grow their business.

"Ensuring every part of the UK can play to its strengths and spread prosperity is central to our Industrial Strategy.

"This new fund from Barclays help us generate jobs to benefit the Midlands and the British economy as a whole."